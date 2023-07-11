Jurors hear opening statements in $165k casino heists trial of Las Vegas police officer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jurors in the trial of a Las Vegas police officer accused in a series of casino heists are listening to opening statements Tuesday morning. Prosecutors for the federal government were expected to paint Caleb Rogers as a gambling addict who grew increasingly desperate as his debts snowballed. The 35-year-old is accused of stealing $165,000 from three casinos off the Las Vegas Strip before he was caught in February 2022 during the third robbery. His attorney says the government’s evidence in two of the robberies is weak. Lawyers in the trial say the trial that started Monday with jury selection will last through the end of the week.

