Fire that killed 2 on a cargo ship in New Jersey is out after nearly a week, officials say

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Crews extinguished the intensely burning fire aboard a cargo ship docked in New Jersey after nearly a week and are now beginning their investigation into the blaze that resulted in the deaths of two firefighters. Coast Guard officials spoke Tuesday at a news conference in Port Newark, saying it could be a while before officials know what led to the blaze that started late Wednesday and left two Newark firefighters dead and five others injured. They said authorities have also begun a salvage operation for the Grande Costa d’Avorio, which could take up to two months.

