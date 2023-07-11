Elina Svitolina beats top-ranked Iga Swiatek to reach Wimbledon semifinals

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Elina Svitolina reached the Wimbledon semifinals by beating top-ranked Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2 three months after returning from maternity leave. The 28-year-old Ukrainian gave birth to her daughter in October and returned to the WTA tour in April. Swiatek is a four-time major champion. She won the French Open last month but was playing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time. Svitolina will face Marketa Vondrousova for a spot in Saturday’s final. Vondrousova beat fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in another quarterfinal match. Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic will face Andrey Rublev on Centre Court.

