Cuba calls the presence of US nuclear-powered submarine at Guantanamo Bay naval base a provocation

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba’s government has called the presence of a U.S. nuclear-powered submarine at the Guantanamo Bay naval base for several days last week a “provocative escalation,” in what a U.S. official said was a logistics stop by the vessel at a U.S. base on its way to maritime exercises. A statement from Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the submarine was at the U.S. naval base on the island from July 5 to July 8. It gave no more details. “This constitutes a provocative escalation by the United States, whose political or strategic motives are unknown.” A U.S. Defense official said the Navy submarine made a scheduled logistics stop at Guantanamo Bay.

By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

