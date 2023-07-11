China’s auto sales rise 8.8% in first half of 2023, but growth is fading as economy cools

BEIJING (AP) — An industry group says China’s auto sales rose 8.8% over a year earlier in the first half of 2023 as electric vehicle purchases surged. But growth is fading as an economic rebound following the end of anti-virus controls cools. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers says sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans rose to 11.3 million in January-June. Sales of gasoline-electric hybrid and pure-electric vehicles rose 44% in the first six months of 2023 to 3.7 million. The upturn was a relief for global automakers that look to China to propel sales growth and are pouring billions of dollars into developing electrics to meet government sales quotas.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.