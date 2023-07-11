Atlanta’s Truist Park and Chicago’s Wrigley Field under consideration for MLB All-Star Games

SEATTLE (AP) — The Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs are under consideration for upcoming All-Star Games. Next year’s game is scheduled for the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington, and the 2026 game will be at Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park. The 2021 All-Star Game was awarded to Atlanta’s Truist Park by Major League Baseball in 2019 but in April 2021 was moved to Denver’s Coors Field following objections to sweeping changes to Georgia’s voting laws. Commissioner Rob Manfred says “Atlanta is in the mix of clubs for the ‘25 All-Star Game.”

