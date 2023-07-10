Russia’s first transgender politician abandons plans to run for governor amid new anti-LGBTQ+ bill

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russia’s first openly transgender politician has abandoned plans to run in a gubernatorial election, saying the country’s latest anti-LGBTQ+ bill has eroded the support she needed to register her candidacy. Yulia Alyoshina had planned to represent the opposition Civil Initiative party at the polls in southern Siberia’s Altai region in September. But she says she has been unable to gather the minimum number of signatures needed from members of local municipal councils and village heads to take part. She says some council members retracted their support after Russia’s lower house of parliament initially approved a new bill outlawing gender affirming procedures.

