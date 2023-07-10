Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown mounts 2nd bid for US Senate in Nevada after losing GOP primary in 2022

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Retired Army Capt. Sam Brown is running for U.S. Senate in Nevada again. Brown, who lost the Republican nomination last year to Adam Laxalt, made his candidacy official Monday. He enters a growing GOP primary field vying to defeat Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen, who has posted strong fundraising numbers in her first reelection run. Brown is a Purple Heart recipient who made military service central to his 2022 Senate campaign. Democrats face a challenging 2024 Senate map in which they must defend incumbents in red states like Montana, Ohio and West Virginia as well as in multiple swing states.

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

