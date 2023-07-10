Q&A: Steven Soderbergh goes ‘Full Circle’, talks DVDs, Danny Ocean and ‘Out of Sight’
By ALICIA RANCILIO
Associated Press
Steven Soderbergh’s latest project is the series “Full Circle” for Max debuting Thursday. It’s about a kidnapping planned to avenge a previous wrong that goes awry. The show features a large cast including Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Zazie Beets and Dennis Quaid. Details are slowly revealed throughout its six episodes. Soderbergh said the show required writing and re-shoots and his cast needed to be fluid to adapt. It’s a story he says with “a lot going on, especially in the first two episodes but it’s going to land you in a very different place than where you started.”