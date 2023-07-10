Madonna says she’s ‘on the road to recovery’ following ICU stay, postpones North American tour dates
By MARIA SHERMAN
AP Music Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — After postponing her career-spanning Celebration Tour due to a “serious bacterial infection” last month and spending several days in an intensive care unit, Madonna says she’s “on the road to recovery.”: The pop superstar posted an update on her health Monday on Instagram. She says her focus is on her health and “getting stronger.” The North American leg of her tour, originally planned to run July through early October, will be rescheduled. The Celebration Tour will now kick off in London on October 14. Madonna’s manager said on June 24 that the singer was hospitalized due to an infection.