John Warren, ex-South Carolina GOP gubernatorial candidate, details leadership lessons in new book

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — John Warren — the multimillionaire businessman who forced South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster into a 2018 GOP runoff — has written a new book, saying he wants to share leadership lessons he has learned from military service and business. In “Lead Like a Marine,” which goes on sale Tuesday, Warren says that he and his co-author aim to show how the U.S. Marine Corps’ emphasis on “shared core values” can be applied to what he sees as institutional failures because of misdirected leadership. Warren leveraged more than $3 million of his own money to fund his 2018 campaign, forcing McMaster into a GOP runoff but ultimately losing the nomination. Warren has stayed involved in politics, launching a political action committee and saying he is “always interested in serving.”

