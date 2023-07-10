Israeli troops kill Palestinian suspect as West Bank violence shows no signs of slowing

JERUSAELM (AP) — Israeli troops have shot and killed a Palestinian man during new unrest in the West Bank. Monday’s shooting came as a wave of violence in the occupied territory showed no signs of slowing. The Israeli military says troops stopped a motorist in Deir Nidham, a town west of Ramallah, to question him. It says the man got out of his car, threw a grenade and fired shots toward soldiers, who then opened fire. The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the death of a 33-year-old man. Israel last week concluded a fierce two-day offensive that used rare air power and hundreds of troops in what was designed as a crackdown against militants.

