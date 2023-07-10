In US Southwest, residents used to scorching summers are still sweating out extreme heat wave

PHOENIX (AP) — Even desert residents accustomed to scorching summers are feeling the grip of an extreme heat wave smacking the Southwest this week. Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Southern California are getting hit with 100-degree-plus temps and excessive heat warnings. To add insult to injury, the region has been left high and dry with no monsoon activity. The National Weather Service said Phoenix was is poised to hit a 12th consecutive day of 110 degrees or higher on Tuesday. That’s approaching the longest recorded stretch of 18 days, recorded in 1974.

