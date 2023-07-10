GOP confidence in 2024 vote count low after years of false election claims, AP-NORC poll shows

Few Republicans have high confidence that votes will be tallied accurately in next year’s presidential contest, suggesting years of sustained attacks against elections by former President Donald Trump and his allies have taken a toll. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that just 22% of Republicans have high confidence in the 2024 vote count compared to 71% of Democrats. The findings underscore the partisan divide caused by a relentless campaign of lies related to the 2020 presidential election. The survey also found that independents have grown skeptical about the integrity of the upcoming election. Just 24% have the highest levels of confidence that the votes will be counted accurately.

By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and LINLEY SANDERS Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.