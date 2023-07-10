Australia joins G7-backed ‘climate club’ and promises to drive down greenhouse gas emissions

BERLIN (AP) — Australia is joining the ’climate club’ backed by the Group of Seven major economies last year aimed at taking more ambitious action to tackle global warming, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Monday. The club was first proposed by Nobel Prize winner William Nordhaus as a way of getting countries to voluntarily set high targets for curbing climate change and then require trading partners to meet those same standards. Such moves are opposed by major emerging economies like China, the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gas. Albanese in Berlin that joining the club was the right think for the environment and the economy. He spoke after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who made the idea a key pillar of his G7 presidency last year.

