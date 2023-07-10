Aid to Syria’s rebel-held northwest from Turkey certain to continue — but for 6 or 12 months?
By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria’s rebel-held northwest from neighboring Turkey is virtually certain to get a green light to continue from the U.N. Security Council. But the big question is for how long. The current authorization for aid deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa crossing is set to expire Monday, but the council has two rival extension resolutions before it for a vote. A Russian resolution would continue aid deliveries for six months and a Brazil-Switzerland resolution backed by most council members and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres would authorize a 12-month extension. The delivery of aid to the area has increased significantly following the devastating earthquake that ravaged southern Turkey and northwestern Syria on Feb. 8.