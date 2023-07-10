Accuser who called Kevin Spacey ‘vile sexual predator’ admits he joked about incident
By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — An aspiring actor who accused Kevin Spacey of being a “vile sexual predator” who drugged and assaulted him has told a London jury he later joked about the incident. The man testified Monday that he was being satirical when he said he might have to resort to having sex with the Oscar winner if he couldn’t find work. He says humor helped him cope with trauma. The man is the fourth alleged victim to accuse the two-time Oscar winner of sex assault between 2001 and 2013. The 63-year-old has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges including sexual and indecent assault.