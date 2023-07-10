A woman accused of burning a Wyoming abortion clinic has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors
By MEAD GRUVER
Associated Press
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Federal court documents filed Monday show that a woman who authorities say admitted setting fire to what was to become Wyoming’s only full-service abortion clinic has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. Details of 22-year-old Lorna Roxanne Green’s proposed plea deal aren’t yet available, but it could allow Green to avoid going on trial July 24. Green faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for allegedly burning the Wellspring Health Access clinic in Casper in May 2022. Following repairs, the clinic opened this April. Green’s attorney, Ryan Semerad, declined to comment. Federal prosecutors did not immediately return a message seeking comment.