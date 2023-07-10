A competitive race for an open House seat is taking shape in a Michigan battleground district

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan state Sens. Curtis Hertel Jr. and Tom Barrett will face off for the 7th Congressional District. Democrat Hertel will announce his campaign Monday after the Republican Barrett launched his second run for the seat Sunday. Hertel and Barrett are the first to declare bids for the seat being vacated by Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who’s seeking Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat. Both national parties have vowed to go all out to win the battleground district in 2024. Barrett ran for the seat last year against Slotkin, losing by more than 5 percentage points. This will be the first congressional race for Hertel, who served eight years in the Michigan Legislature.

