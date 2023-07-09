Phoenix to show compliance with court order to clear ‘The Zone’ homeless encampment

PHOENIX (AP) — The city of Phoenix is going to court to prove it has met a deadline to clear a large homeless encampment, an action that has drawn pushback from civil rights advocates. As part of a civil lawsuit, city officials will start a three-day trial Monday to show they have complied with a judge’s order and cleaned up the area known as “The Zone.” A Maricopa County Superior Court judge sided with business owners and residents last month and declared the tent city in south Phoenix a public nuisance. Like several other major cities, Phoenix has had to balance the concerns of employers and homeowners and respecting the rights of homeless people.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.