Max Verstappen takes 6th straight F1 win at British GP after epic fight for 2nd

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Max Verstappen recovered from a slow start to win the British Grand Prix for his sixth Formula One win in a row as Lando Norris held off fellow British driver Lewis Hamilton in a thrilling battle for second. Verstappen was overtaken off the line by McLaren’s Norris but swept back into the lead on lap five and held on until the end. Norris held off Hamilton for second place late in the race after a safety-car restart. McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri was a career-best fourth ahead of Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell. Brad Pitt joined the F1 grid Sunday to shoot his upcoming F1-themed movie. Filming took place all weekend using black-and-gold cars from the fictional APX team.

