Florida prosecutors are laying out their case against a plastic surgeon facing the death penalty

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida prosecutors are laying out their death penalty case against a plastic surgeon accused of killing a lawyer during an acrimonious battle over medical billing. Authorities say Dr. Tomasz Kosowski killed attorney Steven Cozzi in the bathroom of his own law office moments after both participated in a March 21 conference call about the medical billing lawsuit. Cozzi’s body has never been found. However, investigators used cellphone records and surveillance video to track Kosowski to an area west of Miami where they believe Kosowski tossed the body into a Dumpster. Kosowski has pleaded not guilty.

