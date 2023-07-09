El Salvador President Nayib Bukele nominated for re-election despite constitutional questions

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador has been nominated by his New Ideas party to run for reelection in next year’s contest. The nominations comes despite objections from legal experts and opposition figures who say the country’s constitution prohibits his candidacy. New Ideas also announced Sunday that current Vice President Felix Ulloa will run for reelection in the elections scheduled for Feb. 4, 2024. Bukele is popular in El Salvador but considered controversial internationally. He announced in September that he planned to seek a second five-year term. The Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court, handpicked by his supporters in congress ruled in 2021 that his candidacy for reielection was permitted.

