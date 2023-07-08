Skip to Content
Police say several officers injured during unrest at Eritrean festival in western Germany

BERLIN (AP) — German police say several officers were injured and dozens of people were detained Saturday during unrest at an Eritrean cultural event in the western city of Giessen. They say bottles were thrown and smoke bombs were ignited as people tried to tear down barricades around the festival venue. About 1,000 officers, a water cannon and helicopters are deployed in the city, which lies about 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Frankfurt. A police spokesperson is urging the public to avoid the center of Giessen while the operation is ongoing. Authorities had tried to ban the festival after similar unrest last year, linked to political differences within the Eritrean community. However, a court overturned the order.

