Latvia’s foreign minister, an ardent backer of Ukraine, is sworn in as the new president

HELSINKI (AP) — Latvia’s long-serving foreign minister, known for his tough line on neighboring Russia and strong support for Ukraine, has been sworn in as the Baltic nation’s new president for a four-year term. Edgars Rinkevics, Latvia’s top diplomat since 2011, took the oath of office in ceremonies at an extraordinary session of the Parliament in the capital, Riga, on Saturday. Lawmakers picked the 49-year-old Rinkevics in late May. He is the seventh president of Latvia, a nation of 1.8 million that is a member of the European Union and NATO, since it regained its independence in 1991.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.