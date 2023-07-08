Greece’s government wins vote of confidence in Parliament to begin a second 4-year term

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s conservative government has won a vote of confidence in Parliament to start its second four-year term. The 300 lawmakers voted 158-142 Saturday to approve the government’s policy statement after a low-key three-day debate. The vote went as expected, with only lawmakers from the ruling New Democracy party voting for the government. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ New Democracy won the June 25 election with 40.56% of the vote, compared to 17.83% for the left-wing Syriza and 11.84% for the socialist PASOK. In his two speeches, Mitsotakis touted his security credentials, but also promised reforms, continuing subsidies to vulnerable segments of the population, a fight against climate change and legalizing same-sex marriage, reflecting his broad-based support.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.