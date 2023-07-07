UN condemns killings of two more Indigenous residents on Nicaragua’s Atlantic coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.N. human rights office has condemned the killing of two more Indigenous residents on Nicaragua’s Atlantic coast. The office called Friday for the Nicaraguan government to investigate and punish the crimes. The Del Río Foundation civic group says the victims were two park wardens and were members of the Mayagna Sauni As Indigenous group. The foundation says one of the victims was killed Sunday and the other Wednesday. Sergio Julián and Serato Juwith Charly worked in an Indigenous nature reserve known as Bosawas, which is inhabitated largely by the Mayagna and Miskitu peoples. Five other Mayagna people were murdered in March.

