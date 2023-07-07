Keeping up pressure, China sends warships and fighter jets near Taiwan during Yellen’s Beijing visit
BEIJING (AP) — Taiwan’s Defense Ministry says China has sent 13 aircraft and 6 vessels to airspace and waters around Taiwan as of early Saturday. The period overlaps with United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit to Beijing aimed at mending strained relations. The Defense Ministry says it’s monitoring the situation from the air and sea, and land-based missile systems are prepared to respond. U.S. support for Taiwan remains a major irritant in relations with China. Shortly before Yellen’s arrival, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the headquarters of the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater on Thursday. The area of operations directly faces the self-governing island across the Taiwan Strait. China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary.