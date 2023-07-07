Drones sweep for sharks along New York’s coast during rise in encounters with beachgoers

WANTAGH, N.Y. (AP) — Drones are sweeping over the ocean off the coast of New York’s Long Island to patrol the waters for any danger possibly lurking. A recent spate of human encounters with sharks have made officials and beachgoers more vigilant. Five people have reported being bitten by sharks in some of New York’s most popular beaches since Monday. Lifeguards ordered revelers to retreat to the safety of the shore in most cases. In another case, one of the area’s most popular beaches had to be temporarily closed when drones spotted a group of 50 sand sharks in the water.

