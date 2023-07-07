Skip to Content
AP National News

DNA testing leads to former US Army soldier in 1978 killing of woman in Germany

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0
By
Published 5:46 PM

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and FRANK JORDANS
Associated Press

Authorities say DNA testing has led to the arrest of a Nebraska man who was repeatedly questioned over decades in the 1978 stabbing death of a woman while he was stationed with the U.S. Army in Germany. The U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday that 69-year-old Tommy Molina was arrested June 21 in the western Nebraska city of Gering. He is awaiting extradition to Germany to face a murder charge. Prosecutors believe a 24-year-old Molina was having an extramarital affair with 18-year-old Cornelia Hümpfer when she was killed. Molina was initially questioned days after the killing and then again in 1996. His public defender has not commented.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content