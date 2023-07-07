Skip to Content
2-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova advances to the 3rd round. Keys and Kostyuk also win

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova reached the third round at the All England Club for the second year in a row. The 33-year-old Czech was injured in a knife attack at her home in 2016. She won her Wimbledon titles in 2011 and 2014. Kvitova beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-2 on Day 5 of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. Madison Keys also reached the third round. The 25th-seeded Keys defeated Viktorija Golubic 7-5, 6-3. She will next face Marta Kostyuk. The Ukrainian advanced when Paola Badosa retired from their match with a back injury.

