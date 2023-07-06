Zelenskyy visits Bulgaria, Czech Republic and draws support for Kyiv’s NATO membership bid

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the capitals of Bulgaria and the Czech Republic, discussing military aid and receiving assurances of support for Ukraine’s entry into NATO after its war with Russia is over. Czech President Petr Pavel said it is in the interest of his country and Ukraine that soon as the war ends negotiations about NATO membership begin. “I’m convinced that Ukraine will be part of NATO,” Zelenskyy said in Prague, adding that an “ideal” result of next week’s NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania would be an invitation for Ukraine to join the alliance.

