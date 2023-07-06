Wembymania selling out Las Vegas, as Spurs rookie ‘can’t wait’ for Summer League debut

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s debut at NBA Summer League is Friday night. His highly anticipated showing is sold out, not too different from when a superstar music artist hits the city. All 17,500 tickets that were available for Day 1 of the 11-day series of games on the campus of UNLV were gone by sometime Wednesday, largely because of the debut of the 7-foot-3 rookie who will be playing his first game in a San Antonio Spurs uniform. Wembanyama says he can’t wait. The plan is for him to play “at least one or two games.”

