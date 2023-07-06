US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visits China as part of efforts to soothe strained relations

BEIJING (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has arrived in Beijing for meetings with Chinese leaders as part of efforts to revive relations that are strained by disputes about security, technology and other irritants. Treasury officials in Washington told reporters ahead of the trip that Yellen planned to focus on discussing stabilizing the global economy and on challenging Chinese support of Russia during its invasion of Ukraine. The officials said the secretary was due to meet with Chinese officials, American businesspeople and members of the public. They gave no details, but said Yellen wouldn’t meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

