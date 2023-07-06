UK Conservative lawmaker faces ejection from Parliament for groping strangers at a London club

LONDON (AP) — A British parliamentary watchdog says a lawmaker accused of drunkenly groping two men at a private members’ club should be suspended from Parliament for eight weeks for “completely unacceptable” conduct. The House of Commons Standards Committee said Chris Pincher pinched a parliamentary staffer’s bottom and grabbed a civil servant by the groin at the Carlton Club in June 2022. The committee’s ruling on Thursday will likely result in Pincher being ejected from the House of Commons, triggering a special election for his seat. If that happens, it would be one of a handful of unwelcome by-elections facing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government as it grapples with a stuttering economy and sinking popularity.

