Safety officials are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy injured at Wisconsin sawmill

FLORENCE, Wis. (AP) — Workplace safety officials are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy from injuries he received last week at a Wisconsin sawmill. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Schuls died on Saturday at a pediatric hospital in Milwaukee, two days after officers responded to a call about an unresponsive teenager at Florence Hardwoods. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the fatality, and has made a referral to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division for possible child labor violations concerning hazardous occupations. Florence Hardwoods’ officer manager says the company has no comment while the death is under investigation.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.