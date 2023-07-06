Photographers sue over injuries suffered during 2020 Wisconsin police protests

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Two freelance photographers have filed a federal lawsuit alleging police unlawfully shot them with rubber bullets during a protest over police racism in Wisconsin three years ago. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Alyssa Schukar and Scott Olson filed the lawsuit Tuesday. Schukar and Olson were assigned to cover protests that erupted in Kenosha in August 2020 after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, who is Black, seven times during a domestic disturbance. Kyle Rittenhouse, a teen who lived in Illinois at the time, killed two people and injured another during one demonstration. Schukar alleges police shot her in the hand during a protest two days later, and Olson says police shot him in the head that same day.

