OceanGate, owner of the submersible that imploded during a dive to the Titanic, suspends operations
By PATRICK WHITTLE
Associated Press
The company that owned a submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic says it has suspended operations. OceanGate made the announcement on its website on Thursday. The implosion of the Titan last month killed all five people on board, including Stockton Rush, the submersible’s pilot and company’s chief executive officer. The statement on OceanGate’s website says the company has suspended “all exploration and commercial operations.” Phone messages seeking comment have been left with the company. The Coast Guard is investigating the implosion.