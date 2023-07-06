New York City’s Rikers Island, facing possible federal takeover, found violating safety standards

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s troubled Rikers Island jail complex is failing to meet a court-ordered requirement to properly clean and maintain its facilities. That’s according a federal monitor, which found the city is skipping out on basic cleaning inside its jail system — leading to damp and filthy conditions that have attracted mold and vermin. The findings come just weeks before a federal judge is expected to decide whether to place Rikers Island under federal receivership — a potential extraordinary rebuke of the city’s management of its long-troubled jail system. The monitor’s report on cleanliness inside the jails is not connected to that court case, but could factor into a judge’s decision.

