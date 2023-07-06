Lawsuit in Florida claims Republican lawmaker sexually harassed aide and intern

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida lawmaker has been accused of sexual harassment by a former aide and a former intern. A Miami newspaper and television station reports two staffers filed a lawsuit Thursday against Republican Rep. Fabian Basabe, saying that he repeatedly talked about sex and showed them a photo of a naked man on his phone. Both men say Basabe touched them inappropriately. The lawsuits were filed as CBS affiliate WFOR-Miami and the Miami Herald are investigating Basabe’s behavior. Republican House Speaker Paul Renner’s office has acknowledged receiving a sexual harassment complaint about Basabe and an outside lawyer will investigate the claims.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.