Hackers claim responsibility for sending hoax email claiming UConn’s president had died

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — A shadowy hacking group has taken responsibility for sending an email Wednesday to the University of Connecticut community that claimed the school’s president had died. The hoax email, sent early in the morning, went to everyone on the school’s undergraduate listserv informing students of the “Unfortunate Passing of Radenka Maric.” A hacking group called “SiegedSec” has taken responsibility for breaking into the system. In an interview with The Hartford Courant, a person claiming to be the group’s leader says he did it “for the lulz,” or just to show it could be done. The school says it has taken action to prevent a recurrence of the hack.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.