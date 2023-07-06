Frances Tiafoe sends footwear message to Travis Scott at Wimbledon
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Frances Tiafoe is still waiting on his sneakers from Travis Scott. The American tennis player advanced to the third round at Wimbledon on Thursday and then playfully nudged the rapper to send him a pair of his new Nike sneakers. Tiafoe joked that Scott’s says, “’Yeah, it’s coming, yeah, it’s coming.’” The 10th-seeded Tiafoe had noticed top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz wearing a pair at practice during the Queen’s Club Championships, a Wimbledon warmup event. The Maryland native beat Dominic Stricker 7-6 (11), 6-4, 6-2 and next faces 21st-seeded Grigor Dimitrov.