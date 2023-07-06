Connecticut lawmaker attacked after Muslim service says Hartford police downplayed assault

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state lawmaker attacked as she left a Muslim prayer service is accusing local police of downplaying what happened to her. Democratic Rep. Maryam Khan called Thursday for a federal investigation into how the Hartford Police Department handles violent crimes, especially those against women. The lawmaker appeared at a news conference with her right arm in a sling and said the attack was much more violent than described in a police report. Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody says the department is taking the case very seriously. Authorities say a 30-year-old man is being held and could face additional charges.

