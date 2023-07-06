Chloe confirms Gabriela Hearst is leaving, as eyes look toward Fendi show to cap couture

PARIS (AP) — Fashion whispers have finally been confirmed: Gabriela Hearst is stepping down as the creative director of Maison Chloé after a brief but impactful three-year tenure. Hearst, the first female designer with multicultural roots (Uruguay and United States) to lead a Parisian fashion house, has been a transformative force at Chloé since her appointment in December 2020. Hearst leaves an indelible imprint on Chloé. She ushered the house into a new era of sustainability. Her agenda included innovative initiatives such as the integration of eco-friendly materials, a ground-breaking resale program and collections focusing on climate-forward solutions.

