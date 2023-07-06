Austria approves law allowing authorities to confiscate extreme speeders’ cars

BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s parliament has approved legislation that would allow authorities to confiscate the cars of people who are caught driving far above the speed limit.Lawmakers on Wednesday approved the bill that calls for the cars of people who exceed the speed limit by more than 60 kph (37 mph) in built-up areas or 70 kph (43 mph) outside towns temporarily confiscated. They could be permanently confiscated and auctioned if the driver offends repeatedly. Drivers who exceed the speed limit by more than 80 kph (50 mph) in built-up areas or 90 kph (56 mph) outside towns could have their cars permanently confiscated after a first offense.

