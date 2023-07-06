3 crosses burned at a small Los Angeles church and authorities investigate possible hate crime

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three wooden crosses outside a small Los Angeles church have been found burned, and authorities say it is being investigated as a possible hate crime. A Fire Department spokesperson says firefighters responded to a report of a fire shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday in the Sylmar area and found the flames were already out, leaving smoldering wood. One cross had either fallen over or been knocked down in a rock garden in front of Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church. The Los Angeles Police Department says it is investigating with the Fire Department and federal agents. Church pastor Pierre Howard, who is Black, says there have been no threats against the church. He describes it as multiracial.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.