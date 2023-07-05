Russian navy ships visit Shanghai as sides reaffirm military ties amid Ukraine conflict

BEIJING (AP) — Two Russian navy ships are visiting China as the countries reaffirm their military ties amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. The Cold War-era frigates Gromkiy and Otlichnyy began on Wednesday a seven-day visit to the financial hub of Shanghai, China’s largest city and biggest port. Following that, the ships will conduct joint drills with their Chinese counterparts focusing on inter-ship communications, moving in formation and maritime search and rescue, acording to state television’s military channel.

