Skip to Content
AP National News

Rep. Adam Schiff, censured by GOP-led House, raises $8.1 million for his California Senate race

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0
By
Published 5:07 PM

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD
AP Political Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Congressman Adam Schiff’s Senate campaign says the California Democrat raised $8.1 million over the past three months, a period that includes his recent censure by the Republican-led House. The 2024 race is to fill the seat of retiring Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Schiff rose to national prominence as the lead prosecutor in then-President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial. It’s not immediately clear how much of Schiff’s three-month total came after or around the censure vote on June 21. Schiff’s rivals include two House colleagues, Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content