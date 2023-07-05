Rep. Adam Schiff, censured by GOP-led House, raises $8.1 million for his California Senate race

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Congressman Adam Schiff’s Senate campaign says the California Democrat raised $8.1 million over the past three months, a period that includes his recent censure by the Republican-led House. The 2024 race is to fill the seat of retiring Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Schiff rose to national prominence as the lead prosecutor in then-President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial. It’s not immediately clear how much of Schiff’s three-month total came after or around the censure vote on June 21. Schiff’s rivals include two House colleagues, Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.