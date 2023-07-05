North Carolina governor vetoes trio of LGBTQ+ restrictions in ongoing fight with GOP supermajority

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed a trio of bills aimed at LGBTQ+ youth that would restrict gender-affirming health care and sports participation for transgender minors and limit classroom instruction about gender identity and sexuality. Cooper’s veto stamp carries little weight now that Republicans hold narrow veto-proof majorities in both chambers. His vetoes are not expected to survive override attempts. Cooper denounced the measures as “a triple threat of political culture wars.” Some LGBTQ+ rights advocates are holding out hope that they can convince moderate Republicans to sustain Cooper’s veto. But others are bracing for a loss of treatment access.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

