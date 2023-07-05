Skip to Content
Indiana abortions drop sharply ahead of state ban possibly taking effect, state reports show

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0
By TOM DAVIES
Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The number of abortions being performed in Indiana has dropped steeply even before a court ruling that has a Republican-backed abortion ban set to potentially take effect in the coming weeks. New reports from the Indiana Department of Health show the state’s abortion total during 2022 jumped by 13% — an increase caused by out-of-state patients coming to Indiana for the procedure as tighter laws took effect in Kentucky and Ohio. But in a sign of the quickly changing landscape of abortion availability, the number of Indiana procedures plunged in the last months of 2022 and the first months of 2023.

Associated Press

